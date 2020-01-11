Snoop Dogg guest DJs at grand opening of Pink Taco on Ocean Drive

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Snoop Dogg made a special stop at a brand-new restaurant in South Beach.

The rapper made quite the impression Friday night at the grand opening of the Mexican restaurant Pink Taco at 1200 Ocean Drive.

Snoop Dogg guest DJ’d the whole night at the VIP preview party.

This is the fifth Pink taco location in the U.S.

“We cannot be more excited to be part of Miami Beach culture and community,” said Pink Taco CEO Randy Sharpe.

The restaurant is scheduled to open to the public on Tuesday.

