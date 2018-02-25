A sizzling ribeye steak meets some sweet and rich Southern flavors — and, of course, there’s bacon involved. Time to grab a bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Collin Edmunds

The Restaurant: Empeek Cheke at Miccosukee Resort & Gaming

The Dish: Smoky Bison Ribeye

Ingredients:

Cherry Bourbon Bacon Compote:

11 oz slab bacon

1 lb fresh cherries

1 cup fresh orange juice

2 cups apple cider vinegar

1 cup brown sugar

1 each cinnamon stick

1 tbsp fresh thyme

1 tsp orange zest

1 tsp fresh thyme

1 tsp fresh rosemary

1 shot bourbon

Bison Ribeye:

Maldon salt

1 tbsp vegetable oil

1/2 cup whole butter

Roasted Marrow Bone:

Maldon salt

cracked black pepper

Method of preparation:

For the bacon compote: cut all bacon into medium dice and render fat in pan. Cook bacon until crispy. Strain fat from pan. Deglaze bacon pan with bourbon.

Take cherries and remove stems and pits. Combine all of the apple cider vinegar, orange juice, brown sugar, cinnamon stick, and cooked bacon in sauce pot and begin reduction. Reduce by 3⁄4 and syrupy consistency has been achieved.

Now take the reduction and mix with cherries, orange zest and herbs. Chill.

Season bison ribeye with Maldon salt. Sear in pan and then finish in pan or oven to desired temp.

Put on the board, place chutney over the top and smoke.

Season the roasted marrow bone with Maldon salt and cracked black pepper. Roast in an oven at 450 degrees.

Start the compote cooking process. Pan sear bison steak in pan with whole butter; finish in oven.

Pull marrow from oven.

Finish compote.

To Plate:

Finish plating process by plating the whole dish in the dome, cherry smoke and finish.

Empeek Cheke

(at Miccosukee Resort & Gaming)

500 SW 177th Ave.

Miami, FL 33194

(305) 222-4600

www.miccosukee.com/empeek-cheke

