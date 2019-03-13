Smashed Cucumber Salad/ Palmar at The Citadel

(WSVN) - Grab a knife and try your skills at crushing cucumbers for this quick and healthy dish. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Raymond Li
The Restaurant: Palmar at The Citadel
The Dish: Smashed Cucumber Salad
Ingredients:
1 large cucumber (European preferably)
12 g. garlic, minced
30 g. Fresh citrus juice (lemon-lime juice, equal parts)
10 g. Rice Vinegar
2 g. Kosher salt
2 g. Shichimi togarashi (available in oriental markets – substitute with 50/50 blend of cayenne and chili powder)
3 g. Szechuan oil (can replace with store bought sesame chili oil)
Method of Preparation:
- Start by smashing cucumber using the side of a chef knife or the palm of your hands pressing it down on a flat surface or any method that is available and convenient to smash the cucumber.
- Once cucumber is smashed, slice into smaller pieces into desired shape.
- Add the garlic, fresh citrus juice, salt, togarshi to the cucumber and mix well. Let it marinate for 10-15 minutes.
- Once mixed, add the homemade szechuan oil or chili sesame oil and mix again.
To Plate:
- Serve on plate or in bowl; spoon remaining sauce onto cucumber.
- Top with extra szechuan oil and togarashi.
- Best if served chilled.
Serves: 1
Serving Suggestion: El Jardin and Tonic (Hendrick’s Gin, Cucumber, Rosemary, Tonic Water, Mint)
Palmar at The Citadel
8300 NE 2nd Ave.
Miami, FL 33138
305-908-3849
https://www.palmarmiami.com/
