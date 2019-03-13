Smashed Cucumber Salad/ Palmar at The Citadel

(WSVN) - Grab a knife and try your skills at crushing cucumbers for this quick and healthy dish. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Raymond Li

The Restaurant: Palmar at The Citadel

The Dish: Smashed Cucumber Salad

Ingredients:

1 large cucumber (European preferably)

12 g. garlic, minced

30 g. Fresh citrus juice (lemon-lime juice, equal parts)

10 g. Rice Vinegar

2 g. Kosher salt

2 g. Shichimi togarashi (available in oriental markets – substitute with 50/50 blend of cayenne and chili powder)

3 g. Szechuan oil (can replace with store bought sesame chili oil)

Method of Preparation:

Start by smashing cucumber using the side of a chef knife or the palm of your hands pressing it down on a flat surface or any method that is available and convenient to smash the cucumber.

Once cucumber is smashed, slice into smaller pieces into desired shape.

Add the garlic, fresh citrus juice, salt, togarshi to the cucumber and mix well. Let it marinate for 10-15 minutes.

Once mixed, add the homemade szechuan oil or chili sesame oil and mix again.

To Plate:

Serve on plate or in bowl; spoon remaining sauce onto cucumber.

Top with extra szechuan oil and togarashi.

Best if served chilled.

Serves: 1

Serving Suggestion: El Jardin and Tonic (Hendrick’s Gin, Cucumber, Rosemary, Tonic Water, Mint)

Palmar at The Citadel

8300 NE 2nd Ave.

Miami, FL 33138

305-908-3849

https://www.palmarmiami.com/

