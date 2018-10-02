Smash stresses away at these 2 SoFlo rage room spaces

In our busy world, there’s no shortage of things to frustrate and annoy us. Now there’s a way to let off some steam in a safe, nonjudgmental space. Deco’s checking out two spots where you can smash things to pieces for a little inner peace.

We’ve all been there. The printer jams, your computer crashes, you break a nail. It’s enough to make you want to scream.

Now you can vent your rage in peace.

Massiel Reyes, Smash the Rage: “This is a safe place to break things, let it all out, just let loose.”

Smash the Rage in Doral gives you the chance to pick up a sledgehammer and destroy all that annoys you.

Massiel Reyes: “We have everything from bats, we have an eight-pound sledgehammer that seems to be everybody’s favorite.”

After signing a waiver and putting on safety gear, you’re ready to rage.

From dishes to computer equipment, this place redefines the break room.

Massiel Reyes: “‘Office Space’ was a big inspiration, so we find it to be very liberating to go out and smash the crap out of a printer.”

Massiel Reyes: “Some people say it’s cheaper than therapy.”

Patron: “I felt stressed. Now I feel amazing and I want to take a nap.”

At your breaking point in Broward?

Wreck It in Oakland Park lets you wreck their collection of TV’s, glass bottles, even iPads.

Ricky Ballester, Wreck It: “By breaking things, it’s a way that people can just relax. What we’ve found is that when people leave here, they just feel so much better.”

Did your favorite team lose the big game?

Bye bye big screen TV.

Ricky Ballester: “You get anything from household items, plates, cups, TVs, computers.”

But from destruction, comes creation.

After you wreck it, you can create it.

Ricky Ballester: “We actually thought it would be a great idea for people to, after they break items, create art out of it. We have people selecting little components of computers and creating all these different pieces of art.”

And it’s not just an emotional release.

Patron 1: “It’s a workout. He’s sweating like a pig.”

Patron 2: “I feel like I just ran a marathon. Pretty great, honestly.”

Ricky Ballester: “It’s a great way to bond with friends, family, dates. It’s good for breakups or divorces, whatever!”

FOR MORE INFO:

Smash the Rage

5056 NW 74th Ave.

Doral, FL 33166

(786) 391-3743

https://www.smashtherage.com/

Wreck It

4330 NE 5th Ave.

Oakland Park, FL 33334

(954) 951-0347

https://www.wreckitftlaudy.com/

