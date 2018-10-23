Smash pumpkins and fly with zombies at Jungle Island’s new spooky attraction

This Friday, Jungle Island is taking two things a lot of people are afraid of and combining them together: flying and zombies. But it is Halloween, after all, and where’s the fun in celebrating without getting a little scared?

There’s something spooky going on at Miami’s Jungle Island.

Patrick Pires, director: “Jungle Island is going to open at night for the very first time, so that’s really exciting. And for Halloween weekend, we’ve got some really special things going on.”

“Special” I guess would include this thing…

Patrick Pires: “When you first look at him, you really don’t know what’s gonna happen. But when you turn the machine on, oh my God, it’s mind-blowing.”

I don’t think he’s gonna be all right. But don’t worry, it’s just a dummy. What is real are these guys.

Zombies: “Rawr!!”

As part of their Friday night festivities, Jungle Island is getting all flesh-eating with its outdoor skydiving simulation.

Patrick Pires: “Superflight is by far one of the coolest attractions we have here at Jungle Island. For Halloween weekend, we’ll have this thing called, ‘Fly with a Zombie.'”

Michael Jackson (singing): “You know it’s thriller, thriller night!”

Patrick Pires: “All of our instructors will be zombies. Highly-trained, but also highly dangerous.”

Never trust a zombie, especially this one. We’ve got our eye on you.

Matias Lopez, guest: “It was a great experience. I had so much fun. Having a zombie talk to you is not a normal instructor thing, but it was really cool.”

You can fly with the undead for $35, or try your hand at smashing pumpkins.

Smashing Pumpkins (singing): “We don’t even care.”

Not those Smashing Pumpkins. Good band, though.

Patrick Pires: “Instead of playing with a pumpkin, you’re gonna have the opportunity to actually smash it.”

Flying with zombies and obliterating some pumpkins? Sounds like my normal Friday night.

If you want to shoot zombies instead of flying with them, Jungle Island is also going to have zombie laser tag!

FOR MORE INFO:

Jungle Island Hallow Fest

1111 Parrot Jungle Trail

Miami, FL 33132

(305) 400-7291

https://www.jungleislandtickets.com/en

