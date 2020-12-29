Smash 2020’s stress, anxiety by throwing plates at Museum of Illusions on Miami Beach

Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit once said, “If my day keeps going this way, I just might break something tonight.” Well, our days kept going that way for, like, 10 months, so if you’re a little too fed up at this point and a massage just ain’t gonna cut it, why not give 2020 the kick in the butt it deserves and smash some of that stress away.

There’s really only one way to close out 2020 — smashing it to smithereens!

Yup, let it all out at the Museum of Illusions on South Beach! Now, you can blow off some steam in the Lincoln Road selfie spot’s latest attraction, the Smash It room!

It’s three plates per person, but if you’ve had an especially hard year, you can get extra for an additional charge. You’ve got my credit card, right? Thanks.

It’s all pretty simple.

Lisa, Museum of Illusions: “So, in those three plates, you actually write or draw whatever stresses you out, whatever you want to get rid of in 2020.”

Got an hour?

Brendon, customer: “Travel restrictions. The bars closing early. Bad relationships.”

They provide the plates, markers and protective gear. All you have to bring is the 2020 stress and anxiety!

I’m going to look forward to this one. Ahh, I feel better already.

Tickets are $20 per person. Each extra plate is one dollar more, and you have to be 12 and up.

Brendon, customer: “Putting that stress on that plate and just throwing it, you can feel the stress just like letting go.”

It’s kind of like therapy, and honestly, when do you really get to take a break like this without scaring the neighbors?

Brendon, customer: “It’s fun to just throw a plate. You can’t do that anywhere, so a nice controlled environment.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Museum of Illusions Miami

536 Lincoln Road

Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-604-5000

miaillusions.com

