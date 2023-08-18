A food star is born! Well, sort of. The finale of “Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars” went down Wednesday night and in the end, only one person could be chosen to go into business with the famous chef.

Gordon Ramsay (in the show): “I wanna bank on someone that I can really believe in. It’s not just an investment. It’s a partnership.”

It’s been a long road to the finale of “Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars.”

Gordon Ramsay (in the show): “This has been a really tough decision for me.”

But in the end, there could only be one winner.

Gordon Ramsay (in the show): “Congratulations goes to … Chris.”

Chris’ supporters on the show: “Yes!”

Gordon’s going into business with Smart Cups CEO and founder Chris Kanik!

Chris Kanik: “Sometimes I take a step back and I go, whoa, this is pretty cool. Gordon Ramsay’s my partner now and we’re going to take Smart Cups to the next level.”

Coming out on top means a $250,000 investment from Chef Ramsay himself. That’s a lot of moolah!

Chris Kanik: “With Gordon’s investment, our horizons expand dramatically. We’re looking to expand into printed mouthwash, bone broth, as well as printed medications and humanitarian applications. I’m most passionate about the humanitarian impact Smart Cups technology can have on the world.”

Chris says being on the show wasn’t always easy.

Gordon Ramsay (in the show): “So, how can it be gluten-free? Bulgur wheat is cracked wheat. 20 minutes before we go live.”

Chris Kanik: “To confront early on, as opposed to let things marinate, I learned that I’m not really that bad of a cook. I don’t cook. I don’t cook. I’m a chemist. Patience — I learned a lot of patience.”

Chris Kanik: “Your product could quite honestly change the world.”

And as for what’s next, Chris can’t wait to see where this new partnership goes.

Chris Kanik: “I truly believe that if we unlock the commercial success to certain applications in Smart Cups technology, we will be able to do a lot of good in the world.”

