SLS South Beach offers socially-distant Art Drive for Miami Art Week

Getting around Miami Art Week can be a drag, but a special service will pick you up and take you on a culture cruise. For more, we go to Deco’s resident art critic, Alex Miranda.

The big thing here: This new Art Drive, as they call it, in time for Miami Art Week is completely, 100%, not even a catch anywhere, free!

All you gotta do is head to the SLS South Beach, and they will take care of the rest.

Miami Art Week is on!

Simon Sorpresi, SLS South Beach: “All of us deserve a little smile on the face at the end of 2020.”

Yeah, no kidding, but this year, the creatives had to get creative! Now, art week, which runs through Sunday and features exciting exhibitions throughout the city and online, is featuring a socially-distant art drive.

Simon Sorpresi: “It’s a real progressive experience with artists from all over the world, from sculptures to murals to paintings.”

It’s kinda like a drive-by museum of sorts.

You can do the tour on your own with a guided map, or there’s a 45 minute private tour. Just wear your mask, and did i mention, it’s all free?!”

Simon Sorpresi: “The driver is your guide that will either speak to you about it, and/or a recording that you can log in and listen what the inspirations of the artist are. First, we’re going to take the temperature of all the people. It is only from the same household. We provide masks. We provide hand sanitizer.”

Starting at the SLS South Beach, the new experience covers seven exhibits and installations at four hotels.

Katie Whitman, customer: “You can take selfies in front of the pieces or just take pictures of them and post them on your Instagram.”

As well as the Bass Museum.

The Miami Mountain at the Bass Museum is perfect for selfies. The whole thing is 42 feet tall, so standing next to it you would never actually know that I’m not 6’2.”

And the Miami Beach Convention Center, where you’ll find 7,000 square feet of hand-painted porcelain tile!

Seven-thousand square feet!

Art is always fun to look at! Just maybe don’t take yourself too seriously.

Simon Sorpresi: “Art should be exposed to everybody of all different walks of life. The most important thing is to go open-minded in it.”

Oh, and by the way, Art Week and Art Basel are not the same thing.

Simon Sorpresi: “Unfortunately, no bananas or oranges, which would be appropriate for Florida!”

To sign up for the free Art Drive, click on the link below.

By the way, if you stay at the SLS South Beach during Art Week, you’ll get two free tickets to the Bass Museum.

FOR MORE INFO:

Art Drive

SLS South Beach

1701 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-674-1701

www.sbe.com/miami/art-week-2020

