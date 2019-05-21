SLS partners with Vivrelle to offer guests a free luxury bag for the day

The right accessories can really make or break an outfit, but sometimes when you’re on vacation, things pop up at the last minute. Deco found one hotel where there’s no need to pack your bags.

Bag it up and go.

At the SLS South Beach, luxury isn’t just an option, it’s the total package, and the hotel just sweetened the deal by adding a designer touch.

Ntiamoah Nimako, executive assistant: “We just launched a partnership with Vivrelle, which is the perfect combination of luxury meets luxury. Our guests now have access to high-end bags from Gucci, Chanel to Louis Vuitton and not having to worry about packing them themselves.”

Vivrelle is a members-only service founded by Blake and Wayne Geffen.

It lets users rent high-end handbags and jewelry for a monthly fee, but people staying at the SLS can cash in on the perk for free.

Wayne Geffen: “Miami is very much an experience-oriented city. What better to kind of elevate your experience than to have a luxury accessory on demand?”

Here’s how it works: Once you check in, just head down to the front desk and tell them you need a bag.

From there, you can look through Vivrelle’s collection, pick out the one you want and just like that, it’s yours for the day.

Wayne Geffen: “We want this to be a real easy amenity for SLS guests. Within five minutes, they have the item for 24 hours. If they wanna extend it, they can absolutely extend it it during their stay, and if they wanna swap it out for another item the next day, they can absolutely do that as well.”

The hotel will have a variety of designer bags ranging from classic styles like a black Chanel purse to more fun, modern pieces like a hot pink Gucci fanny pack or a Balenciaga tote.

Blake Geffen: “Whether you’re going to the beach and want a new tote for the summer or have a ton of weddings or just have a busy social life, going out to dinners at night, it gives you the option to change your accessories.”

Because at the end of the day, it’s all about convenience, and these bags are perfect for the girl on the go — no matter where she’s going.

Jan Duncan, customer: “I really like that they have a lot of variety. You can choose different bags for different occasions. This allows you to be more fashionable on the go, so it’s a really awesome service to have.”

