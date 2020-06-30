SLS Brickell’s Suite Escape deal lets you staycation in lap of luxury

After months at home, going anywhere farther than Publix would be a great escape, and you won’t even need a full tank of gas to find our great destination. Deco’s chronic mini-bar raider, Alex Miranda, is live in Miami with this staycation.

Who needs a vacation when you can staycation like this? I took a dip in one of the million pools at the SLS in Brickell, right smack in the middle of everything here in Miami, but with their new suite deal, it’s like you’re a world away at almost half the price.

You know that expression, we live where you vacation?

Marco Selva, SLS Brickell Hotel & Residences: “We want you to forget about home. We want to take care of everything for you. We want you to enjoy yourself.”

May as well put it to some good use during social distancing with one hot deal that will have you ballin’ on a budget.

Marco Selva: “If you don’t want to get on a plane, we’re that perfect getaway within Miami.”

Check out the Suite Escape package when you check in at the SLS Brickell. For $379, you’ll not only get a five-star stay…

Marco Selva: “We like to think of ourselves as an urban resort because, while we’re in the middle of Brickell, you have close to 17,000 square feet of outdoor space.”

Including four pools, where you can take advantage of a $100 food and beverage credit.

Marco Selva: “We have a remarkable restaurant.”

He’s talking about Fi’lia, which is coincidentally offering Miami Spice pricing, too.

Alex Miranda: “You can practically stay here for free.”

Marco Selva: “You should come no matter what, right? You’re doing better off staying with us than staying at home.”

Complimentary valet and a daily poolside cabana are among the perks.

Good thing it also comes with a complimentary late checkout at 2 p.m., because it looks like I might need it, but you can rest easy knowing the SLS takes your safety seriously.”

Marco Selva: “We want to make sure that when you hear, you feel secure about the sanitation standards and adherence to all local guidelines.”

The Suite Escape deal applies to every day of the week, including Saturday and Sunday, when they offer a delicious brunch that includes bottomless mimosas and bottomless Bloody Marys.

