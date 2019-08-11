SLAM Academy, S.P.A.C.E Jenkins Entertainment host SLAM Foundation Celebrity Charity Basketball Game

MIAMI (WSVN) - SLAM Academy has partnered up with S.P.A.C.E Jenkins Entertainment to host the SLAM Foundation Celebrity Charity Basketball Game.

The event on Saturday was held at the school founded by local superstar, Pitbull.

According to organizers, the event was an effort towards motivating students as they return to school.

The kids even got the opportunity to shoot some hoops at the SLAM Academy gym before the festivities were underway.

“The kids have been here playing, warming up, having fun,” said Jennifer Valdes, Founder of Limitless Legends. “We’re all gonna give them a whole bunch of supplies, and there’s nothing more than giving back to the community and bringing the kids in Miami together for a great, great, great, great, great cause, especially here at SLAM Miami.”

The basketball game featured different celebrities and leaders from the community as well as students from the school.

