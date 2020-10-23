SkyViews Miami Ferris wheel opens at Bayside Marketplace

MIAMI (WSVN) - A giant new attraction is opening in downtown Miami, and it’s leaving some people “wheel” excited.

The SkyViews Miami observational wheel, one of South Florida’s newest, highest and biggest attractions, is now open to the public at Bayside Marketplace.

7News cameras captured the tall structure, which stands 180 feet, Friday afternoon.

SkyViews Miami gives riders spectacular bird’s-eye views of Miami and Miami Beach.

“You’re going to be able to see South Beach and the Atlantic Ocean and, of course, all of Biscayne Bay,” said Robert Soos, SkyViews Miami’s general operating manager.

The opening of the Ferris wheel was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Inside the VIP gondolas, red and black bucket seats allow riders to ride in comfort, and a glass floor give them another angle that conveys how high up they are.

Soos said they’re aware some riders might be nervous about stepping into a small, enclosed space during a pandemic, but he stressed safety is their top priority.

“We’re sanitizing gondolas in between each use. We’ve got high touch surfaces being wiped down with sanitizers on a regular basis,” he said.

The SkyViews Miami observational wheel makes an ideal option for date night or for those seeking some stunning views of the Magic City.

“It’s been three years in the making. COVID put us back a little bit, but we’re very excited to offer this elegant attraction to the City of Miami,” said Soos.

The ride stops spinning at 10 p.m. on Friday. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.