Skorpios Midtown Miami

OPA!!! When a new Greek spot opened in Midtown, I knew I had to give it a try, and who better to bring than my Greek boyfriend. He’s a tough critic, but Skorpios passed his test (and mine). The food is authentic and so is the space. They made it look like a little seaside restaurant you might find in Mykonos sprinkled with a little Miami chic, of course.

We tried some Greek classics including:

Greek Salad with vine ripe tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil and barrel-aged feta $14

Dolmades grape leaves with rice, tomato, fennel and pine nuts $9

Chicken Souvlaki $18

Hummus with Oven Baked Lamb $14

Grilled Langoustines with olive oil and lemon $26

Octapothy Skorpios 1 pound grilled whole octopus $22

Appetizers/Salads $9 – $22

Flatbreads/Mains $12 – $45

Desserts $10

The food, the space, the music all set the tone for what will be a tasty night of Greek favorites all brought to you courtesty of Eric Milon (one of South Beach’s original Club Kings) and his team. They really know how to set the mood for a great vibe paired up with some good Greek!

Skorpios

3252 NE 1st Ave.

Miami, FL 33137

(786) 329-5905

skorpiosmiami.com

