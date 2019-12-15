Skillet Lasagna/ Belkys

(WSVN) - If you love Italian cuisine, we’ve got a classic recipe for you done the easy way. That’s what’s cooking, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Skillet Lasagna

Ingredients:

3 tbs. olive oil

2 cups baby bell or cremini mushrooms, sliced thin

salt and pepper to taste

1 tbs. garlic, chopped

2 cups fresh spinach

1 cup cherry tomatoes, sliced in half

8-10 oven-ready lasagna noodles, broken into thirds

half a 24 oz. jar of your favorite marinara sauce

1/2 cup ricotta cheese, drained

1 cup shredded Italian blend cheese or shredded mozzarella

fresh basil for garnish

Method of Preparation:

Place the ricotta cheese in a strainer over a bowl and leave it in the fridge for the day to drain. (This keeps the lasagna from becoming too watery.)

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Place your skillet over medium high heat on the stove and add olive oil. When it’s hot, add mushrooms along with a pinch of salt and pepper. Sauté the mushrooms until they are golden brown, about 5 minutes. Add the chopped garlic, the spinach, and the halved cherry tomatoes. Stir and sauté for a couple of minutes, then add the marinara sauce. Stir, and place the broken lasagna noodles in the pan, and push them under the sauce. Make sure they’re covered so they cook well.

Spoon dollops of ricotta over the top of the sauce and noodles, and smooth it out. Top with shredded mozzarella cheese.

Cover the pan with foil, then bake for 20 minutes. After 20 minutes, remove the foil and turn on the broiler. Broil for 3-5 minutes, until the cheese turns golden and bubbly. Every oven is different, so make sure to watch it so it doesn’t burn! Remove from the oven and let cool for about 10 minutes before serving.

To Plate:

— Slice pieces of lasagna and garnish with fresh basil.

Serves: 4-6

