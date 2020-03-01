Skillet Huevos Rancheros/ Belkys

(WSVN) - If you like Mexican food, we’ve got a little something “especial” to start your day. See what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Skillet Huevos Rancheros

Ingredients:

1 (6 inch) flour tortilla

1/4 cup refried black beans

1/4 cup Mexican blend shredded cheese

1 egg

2 tbsp. enchilada sauce

1 avocado, sliced for topping

1 tbsp. chopped cilantro for garnish

Olive oil spray

Method of Preparation:

Pre-heat oven to 375 degrees. Use olive oil spray on skillet and tortilla.

Press the tortilla into a small skillet and spread the refried beans on top, making a well in the center for the egg.

Sprinkle the cheese around the edges and top with enchilada sauce.

Crack the egg into the well in the center.

Put the skillet in the oven and bake for about ten minutes or until the egg whites turn opaque.

Remove and sprinkle more cheese around the egg, then return to the oven for another five minutes until cheese is melted and the egg is cooked to the desired doneness.

Top with sliced avocados and garnish with chopped cilantro.

To Plate:

Serve in the small skillet- (be careful- it’s hot!) or slide the tortilla out with a thin spatula and serve on a plate. Enjoy!

Serves: 1

