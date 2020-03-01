Skillet Huevos Rancheros/ Belkys

(WSVN) - If you like Mexican food, we’ve got a little something “especial” to start your day. See what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Skillet Huevos Rancheros
Ingredients:
1 (6 inch) flour tortilla
1/4 cup refried black beans
1/4 cup Mexican blend shredded cheese
1 egg
2 tbsp. enchilada sauce
1 avocado, sliced for topping
1 tbsp. chopped cilantro for garnish
Olive oil spray
Method of Preparation:
- Pre-heat oven to 375 degrees. Use olive oil spray on skillet and tortilla.
- Press the tortilla into a small skillet and spread the refried beans on top, making a well in the center for the egg.
- Sprinkle the cheese around the edges and top with enchilada sauce.
- Crack the egg into the well in the center.
- Put the skillet in the oven and bake for about ten minutes or until the egg whites turn opaque.
- Remove and sprinkle more cheese around the egg, then return to the oven for another five minutes until cheese is melted and the egg is cooked to the desired doneness.
- Top with sliced avocados and garnish with chopped cilantro.
To Plate:
- Serve in the small skillet- (be careful- it’s hot!) or slide the tortilla out with a thin spatula and serve on a plate. Enjoy!
Serves: 1
Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.