Skillet Gnocchi/ Belkys

(WSVN) - If you’re looking for an easy to make meal with an Italian flair, look no further! We’ve got a dish that’ll take some stress out of cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Skillet Gnocchi
Ingredients:
1 lb. frozen or shelf-stable gnocchi
9 oz. cooked chicken sausage sliced into 1/4 inch rounds
1 pint cherry tomatoes, sliced in half
2 oz. fresh basil leaves, thinly sliced
salt and pepper to taste
2 tbs. extra virgin olive oil
Method of Preparation:
- Bring a pot of salt water to boil. Add the gnocchi and cook according to package directions. Drain when done and set aside. Toss with olive oil.
- While the gnocchi is heating, sauté the chicken sausage over medium until it begins to brown, 3-4 minutes. Push them to the side and turn up the heat to high.
- Add the tomatoes skin down and cook until they’re blistered.
- Stir in the sausage and sauté another minute or two.
- Now add the gnocchi and stir until combined.
- Remove from heat and stir in the basil.
- Add salt and pepper to taste. *Optional- you can also add Parmesan cheese for added flavor!
To Plate:
Serve hot and enjoy!
Serves: 4
