Skillet Gnocchi/ Belkys

(WSVN) - If you’re looking for an easy to make meal with an Italian flair, look no further! We’ve got a dish that’ll take some stress out of cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Skillet Gnocchi

Ingredients:

1 lb. frozen or shelf-stable gnocchi

9 oz. cooked chicken sausage sliced into 1/4 inch rounds

1 pint cherry tomatoes, sliced in half

2 oz. fresh basil leaves, thinly sliced

salt and pepper to taste

2 tbs. extra virgin olive oil

Method of Preparation:

Bring a pot of salt water to boil. Add the gnocchi and cook according to package directions. Drain when done and set aside. Toss with olive oil.

While the gnocchi is heating, sauté the chicken sausage over medium until it begins to brown, 3-4 minutes. Push them to the side and turn up the heat to high.

Add the tomatoes skin down and cook until they’re blistered.

Stir in the sausage and sauté another minute or two.

Now add the gnocchi and stir until combined.

Remove from heat and stir in the basil.

Add salt and pepper to taste. *Optional- you can also add Parmesan cheese for added flavor!

To Plate:

Serve hot and enjoy!

Serves: 4

