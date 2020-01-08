Skate at Miami’s only outdoor ice skating rink at Jungle Island

SoFlo is known for the beach, the water and fun in the sun. Ice skating? Not so much, but thanks to Jungle Island, you can chill on Miami’s first outdoor ice skating rink.

The animals at Jungle Island in Miami love the heat, but now, guests can experience something totally cool.

Jason Chatfield, Jungle Island: “No, you are not seeing things. This is Miami’s only outdoor skating rink here at Jungle Island just opened.”

Under a canopy of tropical trees, you’ll find a skating rink made with a thick layer of real ice.

Jason Chatfield: “Even if you have never ice skated before — lets face it a lot of you guys in Miami haven’t — don’t worry about it. We have people here. We have props to help you skate along.”

After picking up your skates, show off your spins, or if the only ice you’ve seen is on a snow cone, you can steady yourself on a mini Zamboni.

Guest: “I love it. It’s the first time I’ve skated in Miami, and to skate outside is unbelievable.”

Child guest: “It’s really fun, and it’s outside, and it’s really hot.”

So how do they keep all that ice from melting in the Florida sun?

Jason Chatfield: “Underneath this ice, we have layers of a chemical running through mats, and it freezes the water layer by later by layer until it hits critical mass, and we have a big, nice thick piece of ice, which you guys can skate on. It’s very interesting!”

Even though the park has penguins, they won’t be chilling out anytime soon.

Jason Chatfield: “Even our penguins — they are from Africa, and they love the hot weather, but the humans — the humans tend to love ice because they’re not used to it.”

So, if you’re looking for some fun in the sun, welcome to the jungle!

Jason Chatfield: “What they have in the north is the ice skating, so we thought we’d bring that. See what they have up north without the cold weather!”

