There’s lots of changes going on at Sistrunk Marketplace. The Flagler Village food hall just got bigger and better. And Deco got a chance to check out its new neighbor — where you can learn all about booze and drink some of it, too.

Looking for a place to work, work-out and work up a big thirst?

Welcome to the latest addition to Fort Lauderdale’s Sistrunk Marketplace — SistrunkStation.

Steve Dapauzzo: “So by adding the station it really allowed the initial Sistrunk market to grow its footprint and now gives someone a place to come work, eat, entertain.”

The station offers up 20,000 square feet of office space. It’s the new home of Flagler Village crossfit.

And most thirst quenching of all, it’s where you’ll find Shady Distillery!

Steve Dapauzzo: “The distillery’s been in production for over a year now but with the addition of Sistrunk Station, we’re able to add a tasting room right within the distillery.”

The idea is to tour the distillery to find out how the various rums and vodkas are made.

Then you get a freshly made cocktail so you can enjoy the product.

If you like what you’re drinking, take it home.

Steve Dapauzzo: “Consumers can come in and buy actual bottles of alcohol try new releases and experience a true distillery.”

The fun doesn’t have to end there. You can sign up for a distillery dinner.

Steve Dapauzzo: “The distillery dinners are multi-course experiences, where we pair food with cocktails from our mixologist.”

Distillery guest: “I think it’s super fun super exciting something different to do in Flagler.”

That’s it for Sistrunk Station.

Back inside the marketplace, Henry’s Sandwich Shop has found a new home.

Steve Dapauzzo: “We’re very excited to announce that we’ve taken on Henry’s. Henry’s has relocated to the food hall as an anchor tenant.”

That’s not all, foodies. Three more tasty kiosks have joined the family.

Steve Dapauzzo: “We’ve added Mari’s Kitchen made in Italy pizza and Crunly’s Churros.”

It’s not all about eating and drinking here.

The Tuesday night poker game offers another way to get to know your neighbors.

Steve Dapauzzo: “So there’s a little something for everybody.”

For More Info:

Sistrunk Marketplace & Brewery

115 NW 6th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311

(954) 329-2551

sistrunkmarketplace.com

