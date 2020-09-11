Sistrunk Marketplace & Brewery, Fort Lauderdale’s first food hall, opens for business

Fort Lauderdale foodies, you just got lucky. The city’s first food hall is open for business. With so much stuff going on under one roof, you may never eat anywhere else again.

Hey, Iron Man, this is shawarma.

It’s just one of the delights you can check out at Sistrunk Marketplace & Brewery in Fort Lauderdale.

Steven Dapuzzo: “And Broward County’s only food hall.”

This is one heck of a hall.

It’s big enough to house over a dozen food kiosks.

Steven Dapuzzo, Sistrunk Marketplace & Brewery: “Each one has its own personality and its own theme to it, and the chefs involved have a big passion for what they make.”

You and your BFF’s won’t complain about a lack of choices here.

Steven Dapuzzo: “This is an experience. You can go with different kinds of people, have different kinds of food and all find a common place to eat and enjoy time with one another.”

In the mood for some pizza? Make it over to Fuoco’s.

Got a taste for tacos? Hot Lime will take care of that quite nicely.

Super-fresh fish served up with veggies and rice is the specialty at Poke OG.

Steven Dapuzzo: “Everybody involved went through a certain pattern of making sure they had a certain quality food.”

That includes the baked beauties at the Empanada Bodega.

The appetizer-filled bento box offered by Senbazuru and out-of-this-world Japanese street ice desserts sculpted by Kasai & Koori.

Wait, there’s more.

Steven Dapuzzo: “We have our butcher shop, which sells different types of meats and provisions.”

Timothy Franks, customer: “I love food halls. Being in Denver for almost a year, they have five of them in just downtown, and the concept is second to none, so when I had an opportunity to get on here, it was a no-brainer for me.”

As far as the brewery goes, it’s almost ready to rock.

Steven Dapuzzo: “We’re looking forward to Khoffner Breweries opening in the next couple of weeks.”

Don’t worry, there’s plenty to drink at Center Bar.

Steven Dapuzzo: “It has full alcohol offerings.”

From the sweet crepes at Osom to the Mediterranean cuisine at Needa Pita and everything in-between, Sistrunk Marketplace & Brewery is Broward’s new go-to destination.

Evan Stuart, customer: “It’s really, really a great addition to the neighborhood, and I can see myself coming here a lot.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Sistrunk Marketplace & Brewery

115 NW Sixth St.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311

954-329-2551

sistrunkmarketplace.com

