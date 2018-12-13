Sip on bubbly at Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach’s Christmas Champagne Suite

When we celebrate the holidays in South Florida, we aren’t dashing through the snow, and we aren’t in a one-horse open sleigh. We are more dashing to a resort for a bubbly-filled holiday escape.

Happy holidays from the Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach.

Kara Freedman, Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach: “Anything you want, we can to customize and tailor. And we are an all-suite product, so you can enjoy kitchens, living space and bedroom all in your hotel suite.”

This Broward hotspot has a sweet way to celebrate the season.

Kara Freedman: “We are absolutely loving Christmas at Conrad For Lauderdale Beach, and are celebrating with a Christmas champagne suite.”

From the moment you walk in, you’ll have a holly jolly stay.

Kara Freedman: “The guests who reserve the suite will have a customized stocking with the first initial of their name to help celebrate their personalized experience.”

The bedroom is comfy and cozy, and the living room is bright and boozy.

Kara Freedman: “The most unique feature is definitely our Veuve Clicquot Christmas tree. It’s in the shape of a Christmas tree, but it’s stacked Veuve Clicquot bottles.”

And if you want to drink the bubbly, check out the champagne cart.

To make it even sweeter, there is candy all around that they want you to mix in.

Kara Freedman: “You can absolutely put the candy in the champagne. We highly encourage that you change the flavor just slightly with some of our great Sugarfina candy.”

To make it an even more customized experience, a bartender will come up and mix up some Christmas themed cocktails.

Cekala Holness, guest: “I love the fact you walk in, you see the stocking on the wall. The bed is so soft, the bathroom, everything is decorated to the nines for the Christmas holidays. It’s beautiful.”

And it wouldn’t be Christmas without some Christmas cookies and a special frozen drink.

Kara Freedman: “We do have a Florida version of hot chocolate, which you can enjoy with a marshmallow.”

The suite is available from Dec. 23 to 26, so tell Santa to forward your gifts to the Conrad.

Kara Freedman: “The suite at the Conrad Beach Fort Lauderdale is $425 per night, and there is a minimum three-night requirement.”

If you can’t wait until Christmas to see it, the Conrad’s Christmas suite is open for you to check out the week before Christmas.

FOR MORE INFO:

Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach

551 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

(954) 414-5100

https://www.conradfortlauderdale.com/offers/

