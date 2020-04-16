Singer R. Kelly’s New York trial postponed to September

(CNN) — Singer R. Kelly’s New York sex-trafficking trial has been postponed until September, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Judge Ann Donnelly set the new trial date Thursday, with jury selection set to begin September 29, said John Marzulli, a spokesman for the US Attorney’s office in the Eastern District of New York.

The trial had been scheduled to take place July 7.

Kelly is facing charges in New York including racketeering and violations of the Mann Act, which prohibits sex trafficking across state lines.

The singer also faces federal charges of child pornography and other crimes by the US Northern District of Illinois, where he is being held without bail.

Kelly has denied the allegations.

Both Kelly’s defense team and the prosecution told Donnelly in a status conference Thursday that they would prefer the New York trial to go before the trial in Chicago, which is scheduled for October.

Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn also have until noon Friday to respond to Kelly’s latest request to be released. Donnelly turned down a request earlier this month that argued Kelly is at risk of contracting the coronavirus.

Kelly will be arraigned on the latest New York indictment by videoconference April 30, Marzulli said.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.