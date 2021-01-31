Singer Kelly Rowland announces birth of her second child

Singer Kelly Rowland announced the birth of her second baby via Instagram. Rowland is pictured here at a 2019 Pink Carpet at Los Angeles Convention Center on August 10, 2019 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

(CNN) — Singer Kelly Rowland has some good news to cheer us up — she recently had a second baby, a boy.

“On the 21st day, of the 21st year, of the 21st Century, Noah Jon Weatherspoon Greeted us!,” Rowland posted on Instagram.

Noah was a healthy 7 pounds and 8 ounces and was 19 inches long at birth, the singer wrote.

“The Voice Australia” coach went public with her pregnancy in October with a cover story in Women’s Health magazine.

“We had been talking about it loosely, and then COVID happened, and we were just like, ‘Let’s see what happens,'” Rowland told the magazine about the decision with her husband, Tim Witherspoon, about another baby.

The couple have another son, Titan, who was born in 2014.

