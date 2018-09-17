Singer Ed Sheeran pays surprise visit to young hospital patients during tour stop

BOSTON (WSVN) – Singer Ed Sheeran stopped by Boston Children’s Hospital over the weekend, putting big smiles on many of the patients’ faces.

The pop singer took time out of his busy tour schedule to answer the patients’ questions, pose for pictures and sing his hit song “Perfect” to them.

“My Lillian loved being able to hear Ed sing her favorite song and I am so happy she was able to share how much she loves Ed by giving him a hug,” Daisy Leung Mirzaei wrote on Facebook. “Thank you, Ed Sheeran and BCH for such a special time. Lillian loved it!!!”

“Thank you Ed for helping to bring smiles to faces of our patients, families and staff!” the hospital wrote in its post.

