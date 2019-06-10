Singer Darius Rucker raises over $2 million for St. Jude Children’s Hospital

(WSVN) - Singer Darius Rucker has reached a new milestone in the amount of money he has raised for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

According to an announcement made on his website, Rucker raised most recently $425,000 with this year’s 10th annual “Darius & Friends” benefit concert, along with his corresponding golf tournament and silent auction.

With that money, Rucker has raised over $2 million for the children’s hospital.

Rucker said he was inspired to pledge his support after a visit to St. Jude, ten years ago.

“I was struck on that first visit by how St. Jude not only cares for their patients but also their patients’ families,” said Rucker. “They believe that a financial burden is the last thing a family should face when their focus needs to be on helping a kid get better, and St. Jude makes sure that their patients never pay a dime. It’s an honor for us to be able to help them continue such an important mission.”

