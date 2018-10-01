Singer Andy Grammer joins AutoNation for breast cancer awareness campaign

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Pop star Andy Grammer met his fans during a South Florida stop, as he embarked on a mission to get them to think pink. He’s using his inspiring music and infectious personality to spread a very important message.

Grammer lost someone he loved to cancer and thinks more can be done, so now he’s joining forces with AutoNation to drive out the disease.

Grammer knows how to make people smile and feel good. His infectious music has not only topped the charts over the past decade; he’s had a string of hits that have gone gold, even platinum.

But it’s Grammer’s latest tour across America that he seems most proud of. The singer is teaming up with AutoNation to #GiveLove #DrivePink.

Andy Grammer: “This whole campaign of ‘Drive Pink with AutoNation’ has just been so perfect. I lost my mom to breast cancer, and so it’s really heartfelt to me.”

The tour, called “The Good Parts,” is raising money for breast cancer research.

Andy Grammer: “We need more research to figure out how to fix this, to end this problem that’s affecting so many people.”

I caught up with Andy at the O-B House in Fort Lauderdale, where he and the AutoNation crew set up shop on Sunday, featuring their #DrivePink refurbished Shasta with games, a photo booth and an area for people to write letters to cancer patients.

Grammer also performing a VIP concert at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts over the weekend.

Shireen Sandoval: “You have three albums. Are you playing songs you wrote at the beginning of your career and interjecting with the new stuff?”

Andy Grammer: “I think that’s what’s so fun about having three albums, is you get to pick from each one makes the set correct. Me and my band, we throw a party, we dance around and get moving.”

As Grammer continues his tour to raise cancer awareness and spread positivity through his music he also has a new backup singer.

Shireen Sandoval: “She’s got those fresh eyes… I’m not a good singer. Don’t judge me.”

Five dollars from every ticket sold at an AutoNation-sponsored Andy Grammer concert will be donated directly to breast cancer research.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.