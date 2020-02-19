Silvia Tcherassi’s pop-up store has the perfect spring outfits

We know it’s technically still winter, but you wouldn’t know it by SoFlo standards. Spring is already around the corner, and Deco’s catching up with a designer whose new collection is perfect for the girl on the go.

Welcome to style season.

Designer Silvia Tcherassi is celebrating all things spring and summer at her new pop-up store at the Bal Harbour Shops.

Silvia Tcherassi: “We are so happy to be here at Bal Harbour. This is one of the chicest malls in the United States.”

Silvia’s bright colors and fun patterns are a favorite for global superstars like JLo, Jessica Alba, Chrissy Teigen and Emma Roberts. Now, they can be yours, too!

Silvia Tcherassi: “When I design, I design thinking about a woman like me that now we’re in Miami, but tomorrow, we have to be in Paris.”

Carol Scaff, customer: “What I love the most is that Silvia’s style, you can wear everywhere you go travelling — from New York to Miami, even in Brazil.”

At this boutique, you’ll find tons of playful pieces from the resort 2020 collection. Silvia told Deco it was inspired by her hometown.

Silvia Tcherassi: “I am from Barranquilla, Colombia, so I grew up in the Caribbean, so it’s super Caribbean, but at the same time, it’s super international. This is what I love. The colors, I love to mix and match colors, flowers, squares.”

This is actually Silvia’s second store in SoFlo, so she wanted to do something special to mark the milestone.

Silvia Tcherassi: “I did special pieces for this store. They are fantastic, and you cannot find them in another store.”

From flowy dresses to bold two-piece combos, there’s something here for every Miami girl.

Carol Scaff: “I always feel so confident with Silvia’s clothes, and I feel like you stand out.”

Silvia Tcherassi

9700 Collins Ave.

Bal Harbour, FL 33154

786-800-9978

www.balharbourshops.com/silvia-tcherassi/

