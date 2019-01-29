Silverspot Cinema offers happy hour for food and drinks in Miami

Going to dinner and a movie can be pretty expensive these days when tickets can go for $12 to $13. One movie theater is not only combining the best of both worlds, but serving up a deal that won’t have you breaking the bank.

Watching a movie in Downtown Miami got a whole lot easier when Silverspot Cinema rolled into town last July.

Francisco Schlotterbeck, CEO: “We’re very proud to introduce Silverspot here in this community.”

The state-of-the-art entertainment center didn’t just set up shop quietly.

They were on a mission to provide the gold standard.

Carlos Moncada, patron: “So far, it’s pretty good. Something new. A new experience to see here. The food is amazing. The atmosphere is pretty good as well.”

Stephanie Gutierrez, patron: “I love it. The ambiance is very nice. The staff is very attentive.”

You might think this concession area looks pretty empty for a movie theater, but that’s because this place serves up a lot more than just candy and popcorn.

Now, they’re unveiling a new plan to keep customers smiling all night long.

Two words: happy hour.

Francisco Schlotterbeck: “Every Thursday, here in Downtown Miami, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.”

We’re feeling bubbly just thinking about the bubbly.

Tell us more.

Francisco Schlotterbeck: “We’re having a $1 prosecco. We have a $5 martini. If you want to relax after work, this is the perfect combination to stay here, enjoy the happy hour promotion that we have and then watch a film.”

And that’s not all.

There’s also a 2-for-1 on food.

Francisco Schlotterbeck: “Margherita flatbread, the traditional chicken wings, the pretzel bites, which are delicious, and tuna tartare.”

Diana Dudek, patron: “I had the flatbread. It’s like a skinny pizza, and it was amazing. Then I had some tuna tartare, and it was really nice too.”

Get there early enough, and you can wine and dine in the lounge area or get pampered inside the actual theater.

Just order your food and have it delivered right to your chair.

Diana Dudek: “Every time I want to go to the movies, I want to do dinner and a movie, so here you can get both of them. You don’t have to go to a restaurant and then drive to the cinema.”

Stephanie Gutierrez: “I would definitely come back here with friends and family just to hang out, and then, of course, check the movie out.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Silverspot Cinema

300 SE 3rd St. #100

Miami, FL 33131

305-536-5000

http://downtownmiami.silverspot.net/

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.