Silverspot Cinema in Coconut Creek reels in diners with happy hour specials, Sunday brunch

Big news! Movie theaters are cautiously reopening in South Florida, and Silverspot is one of them. The theater has been serving up something special while waiting for ticket booths to do business. At this movie mecca, their food and their drinks are the main attraction.

At Coconut Creek’s Silverspot Cinema, it’s anything but business as usual.

Dave Maddox, Director of Operations, Silverspot Cinema: “We’re very excited here at Silverspot to offer a couple of things that you wouldn’t normally equate with movie theaters.”

They’re offering up cocktails and cuisine.

Dave Maddox: “We’re not just great at movies. We’re also great at food and beverage, and so what we’ve done is, we’ve expanded our food and beverage program during this pandemic.”

Once you’re thirsty to find out more, we’ll start with their happy hour. Hint: it’s all about the timing here.

Dave Maddox: “Our aggressive happy hour is called ‘Beat the Clock.’ What does that mean? Well, that means, from 4 to 5 o’clock, every drink is $4. From 5 to 6, every drink is $5. From 6 to 7, every drink is $6.”

No matter what time you get here, you’re getting your money’s worth.

Dave Maddox: “We have a number of handcrafted cocktails.”

There are five delights here at your disposal.

At the top of the list: the Raspberry Lemon Drop, with lemon juice, lime juice, vodka and Cointreau, and raspberry liqueur.

The Mango Mojito is a tasty mix of rum, mint and mango syrup.

Dave Maddox: “That’s not something we typically would have done back when we were just showing movies.”

Another surprise at Silverspot: a massive Sunday brunch filled with bottomless mimosas, Bloody Marys and tons of food.

Dave Maddox: “Where we offer some amazing dishes: our avocado toast, brunch bowl, brunch burger.”

Silverspot is ready to do whatever it takes to get moviegoers back in its theaters again.

Dave Maddox: “We do have a full kitchen, we have a full bar, and we’re taking full advantage of that to do whatever we can to let our local community know, ‘Hey, we’re still here.'”

Liza, diner: “I think the drinks are very good. We have, of course, good atmosphere and good company. It’s always lovely.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Silverspot Cinema Coconut Creek

4441 Lyons Road

Coconut Creek, FL 33073

954-840-8150

https://silverspot.net/coconut-creek

