Usually when someone wants a signature, it’s for an autograph or a check, but Deco found a local business that can turn your handwriting into the hottest thing around.

When it comes to the perfect gift, getting something personalized is always a good idea.

Heather Knickerbocker, Personalized Perfectly: “Personalized Perfectly is a website that sells accessories. They are all personalized perfectly for you.”

PersonalizedPerfectly.com has everything from bags to bathing suits, but their latest creation has the right stuff.

Heather Knickerbocker: “The new trend is to take handwriting and create it into jewelry and accessories.”

You name it. They can make it into something special.

Heather Knickerbocker: “We can take the name and create it on a larger piece of jewelry as an engraving, or we can take the name or writing and create it as the actual piece of jewelry.”

From a child’s note to a message in a card from years ago, an actual signature can now be a signature piece.

Heather Knickerbocker: “We’ve had a lot of customers find old greeting cards or letters, and immortalize their loved ones by making their signatures into jewelry.”

There are signature bracelets, necklaces, even key chains. It’s all one of a kind.

Peter Hernandez: “Pretty cool.”

Angelina Hernandez :”It’s very cool.”

Peter Hernandez: “It’s super original. That’s not something you can just buy in the store, so definitely something special.”

And it’s not just kids’ messages or cards that can get turned into these looks.

Shireen Sandoval: “Gosh, I always wanted to wear my name, like metal. So fabulous. One-name, two-name, oh, definitely one name, like Madonna or Cher. Beautiful!”

This stuff is letter perfect.

Lynn Martinez: “I’ve always liked to pretend that I am a doctor, so I try to sign like a doctor. OK, OK, OK, I’ll give a real signature.”

Prices range from $20 to $60, and to create these, all you have to do is send a photo of your signature to Personalized Perfectly and … woo! You’ve got a gift for a co-worker or a parent.

Heather Knickerbocker: “All of our items are offered in silver, gold and rose gold. The sky is the limit with what you can do.”

