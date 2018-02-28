Joel Edgerton’s having a busy week. “Red Sparrow” opens Friday, and he spent Wednesday here in Miami — but he was here for another movie. Deco’s Chris Van Vliet talked with the man in high demand.

Apparently, this is Joel Edgerton week here on Deco Drive. On Monday, we had my interview with him in Washington, D.C. for the movie “Red Sparrow,” and Wednesday morning he was here in Miami with his brother for his new movie “Gringo.”

David Oyelowo (as Harold Soyinka): “We sold a little product to the cartels, but when we cut ’em off they got a little angry.”

The gringo in the movie “Gringo” is that man, played by David Oyelowo, and since we talked to his co-star, Joel Edgerton, and the director/Joel’s brother, Nash Edgerton, on Miami Beach, we’ll have them give us the rundown.

Joel Edgerton: “Well, David is this really nice, good-hearted guy who works for a big American corporation and, uhh [speaking to Nash] you should finish this, because I don’t want to give away spoilers.”

Nash Edgerton: “On a business trip to Mexico he gets kidnapped, and his bosses, who aren’t really the nicest of people, don’t really care about bringing him back.”

One thing they forgot to mention is that this big American corporation sells a weed pill — and the kidnappers are part of a Mexican cartel.

Charlize Theron (as Elaine Markinson): “You tell whoever has you there is no deal unless you come way down on the price.”

David Oyelowo (as Harold Soyinka): “What?!”

Joel Edgerton (as Richard Rusk): “Harold, can we call you back?”

Joel Edgerton: “You may argue in this that the American pharmaceutical corporation is perhaps more dangerous and corrupt than the cartel.”

So now David’s character is stuck in Mexico, his bosses, played by Joel and Charlize Theron, don’t really care, and he has to figure out how to survive.

Chris Van Vliet: “David is a bit of a fish out of water once he gets stuck down there in Mexico. Joel, for you in the Hollywood world, where do you feel most like a fish out of water?”

Joel Edgerton: “I don’t like red carpets. I don’t really like them at all. You know what makes it easier?”

Chris Van Vliet: “What?”

Joel Edgerton: “Vodka.”

Joel Edgerton (as Richard Rusk): “You can’t scare me with stories of the big bad cartel. I know how things work.”

Hernán Mendoza (as Celerino Sanchez): “Not in Mexico.”

You’d think that it’d be a natural choice for Nash as the director of this film to cast his brother Joel, right?

Chris Van Vliet: “When this movie is coming together, Nash, do you say to Joel, ‘Hey, you have to be in my movie?'”

Nash Edgerton: “I don’t cast him just because he’s my brother, I think he’s a really talented actor. It’s not ’cause Mom tells me I have to put him in the movie, like, to keep him off the streets.”

“Gringo” opens in theaters March 9.

