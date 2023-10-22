OMAHA, Neb. (WSVN) — A Siberian husky named after Poison frontman Bret Michaels is set to be adopted by the man himself.

Michaels first heard about the dog when the canine helped a 4-week old kitten with a blood transfusion.

The Nebraska Humane Society in Omaha got word from Michaels soon after that he wanted to give him a “fur-ever” home.

Bret Michaels, the dog, is waiting in foster care as Michaels, his human, completes the paperwork.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.