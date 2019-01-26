Shut up! Anne Hathaway confirms existing script for ‘Princess Diaries 3’

(WSVN) - “The Princess Diaries” movie franchise may be getting a third film.

Actress Anne Hathaway confirmed a script for a third movie exists during “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

Hathaway starred in the first two films as ordinary girl-turned-royal, Mia Thermopolis.

If the new movie goes into production, it would pick up where the previous two films left off.

The new script is rumored to also include a return performance from Julie Andrews, who took on the role of Mia’s grandmother, Queen Clarisse Renaldi.

