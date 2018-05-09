Shrimp Güveç/Skorpios

(WSVN) - A popular Mediterranean-style dish made with shrimp found in Florida waters. That’s what’s cooking tonight — as we grab a Bite With Belkys.

The Chef: Erhan Özkaya

The Restaurant: Skorpios, Miami

The Dish: Shrimp Güveç

Ingredients:

6 medium-size shrimp

1 tbsp diced shallots

1 tsp minced garlic

1 cup beech mushrooms

1 tsp diced fresno peppers

1 tbsp white wine

1/2 tsp paprika

1/2 tsp cumin

1 tsp lemon juice

1 tsp salt

1 tsp butter

Method of Preparation:

Pour 1 tbsp olive oil in a sautée pan, and cook all vegetables until soft. Add lemon juice and white wine. Add shrimp; cook until they golden brown. Finish with teaspoon of butter, add cumin and paprika.

To Plate:

Mix together and serve.

Serves:

1-2 people

Serving Suggestion:

Yeni Raki (aperitif)

Skorpios

3252 NE 1st Ave ste 107, Miami, FL 33137

skorpiosmiami.com

(786) 329-5905

