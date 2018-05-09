Shrimp Güveç/Skorpios

(WSVN) - A popular Mediterranean-style dish made with shrimp found in Florida waters. That’s what’s cooking tonight — as we grab a Bite With Belkys.
The Chef: Erhan Özkaya
The Restaurant: Skorpios, Miami
The Dish: Shrimp Güveç
Ingredients:
6 medium-size shrimp
1 tbsp diced shallots
1 tsp minced garlic
1 cup beech mushrooms
1 tsp diced fresno peppers
1 tbsp white wine
1/2 tsp paprika
1/2 tsp cumin
1 tsp lemon juice
1 tsp salt
1 tsp butter
Method of Preparation:
Pour 1 tbsp olive oil in a sautée pan, and cook all vegetables until soft. Add lemon juice and white wine. Add shrimp; cook until they golden brown. Finish with teaspoon of butter, add cumin and paprika.
To Plate:
Mix together and serve.
Serves:
1-2 people
Serving Suggestion:
Yeni Raki (aperitif)
Skorpios
3252 NE 1st Ave ste 107, Miami, FL 33137
skorpiosmiami.com
(786) 329-5905
