Shrimp & Enoki Pad Thai/ Mandrake, Miami Beach

(WSVN) - Give your love of peanuts and peanut butter a new twist with a quick-to-make Asian dish. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Jimmy Gallagher

The Restaurant: Mandrake, Miami Beach

The Dish: Shrimp & Enoki Pad Thai

Ingredients:

3 pcs. shrimp 16/20 peeled and deveined

1.5 pk enoki mushroom (to substitute for noodles; can use other type of mushroom you prefer)

1.5 oz. pickled radishes

2 tbsp. peanut oil

2 ea. minced garlic cloves

2 oz. scallions

3 tbsp. roasted unsalted peanuts

2 oz. bean sprouts

1 lime wedge

1 whole egg (scrambled)

2 oz. pad Thai sauce

Salt & pepper to taste

Pad Thai base (Combine all ingredients in pot to dissolve solids. Cool and refrigerate up to three weeks)

1 cup tamarind paste

1/4 cup water

1/4 cup fish sauce

25 gr. light brown sugar

1 tbsp. soy sauce

Pad Thai sauce (Combine all ingredients)

125 gr. pad Thai base

100 gr. coconut milk

50 gr. peanut butter

Method of Preparation:

In hot wok or deep pan, add peanut oil, then garlic. Add mushrooms, salt and pepper, scallions, peanuts, radishes, lime juice from wedge and a scrambled egg. Add bean sprouts last, and cook for about three minutes.

In a separate pan, season shrimp with salt and pepper and saute on both sides.

To Plate:

Spoon pad Thai into bowl or plate and drizzle completed pad Thai sauce. Top with sauteed shrimp.

Serves: 1

Serving Suggestion: Mandrake cocktail (vodka, agave nectar, green tea syrup, lemon juice)

Mandrake

210 23rd St.

Miami Beach, FL 33140

305-397-8036

https://www.opentable.com/r/mandrake-miami-beach?ref=1068

