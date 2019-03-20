Shrimp & Enoki Pad Thai/ Mandrake, Miami Beach

(WSVN) - Give your love of peanuts and peanut butter a new twist with a quick-to-make Asian dish. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Jimmy Gallagher
The Restaurant: Mandrake, Miami Beach
The Dish: Shrimp & Enoki Pad Thai
Ingredients:
3 pcs. shrimp 16/20 peeled and deveined
1.5 pk enoki mushroom (to substitute for noodles; can use other type of mushroom you prefer)
1.5 oz. pickled radishes
2 tbsp. peanut oil
2 ea. minced garlic cloves
2 oz. scallions
3 tbsp. roasted unsalted peanuts
2 oz. bean sprouts
1 lime wedge
1 whole egg (scrambled)
2 oz. pad Thai sauce
Salt & pepper to taste
Pad Thai base (Combine all ingredients in pot to dissolve solids. Cool and refrigerate up to three weeks)
1 cup tamarind paste
1/4 cup water
1/4 cup fish sauce
25 gr. light brown sugar
1 tbsp. soy sauce
Pad Thai sauce (Combine all ingredients)
125 gr. pad Thai base
100 gr. coconut milk
50 gr. peanut butter
Method of Preparation:
- In hot wok or deep pan, add peanut oil, then garlic. Add mushrooms, salt and pepper, scallions, peanuts, radishes, lime juice from wedge and a scrambled egg. Add bean sprouts last, and cook for about three minutes.
- In a separate pan, season shrimp with salt and pepper and saute on both sides.
To Plate:
- Spoon pad Thai into bowl or plate and drizzle completed pad Thai sauce. Top with sauteed shrimp.
Serves: 1
Serving Suggestion: Mandrake cocktail (vodka, agave nectar, green tea syrup, lemon juice)
Mandrake
210 23rd St.
Miami Beach, FL 33140
305-397-8036
https://www.opentable.com/r/mandrake-miami-beach?ref=1068
