Shrimp and Pork Siu Mai/ Est. 33 Thai Craft Brewery and Kitchen, Miami

(WSVN) - A chef has the perfect recipe to get the entire family involved to help you prepare for dinner. A tasty dish they’ll have fun making. That’s what’s cooking in tonight’s Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: David Caceres
The Restaurant: Est. 33 Thai Craft Brewery and Kitchen, Miami
The Dish: Shrimp and Pork Siu Mai
Ingredients:
½ lb. Ground Pork
½ lb. Shrimp
⅔ tbsp Garlic, finely chopped
1 tsp Ginger, finely chopped
½ tbsp Lemongrass, finely chopped
1 tbsp Scallion
⅔ tbsp Sesame Oil
1 tsp Soy Sauce Yamasa
1 tbsp Red Curry Paste
2 dashes White Pepper
½ tbsp Cornstarch
½ tsp Chopped Scallion for garnish
Round Wonton Wrappers
Method of Preparation:
- To create the filling add the pork, shrimp, salt, cornstarch and sesame oil together into a bowl.
- Mix gently until the shrimp starts to break down into small pieces.
- Add the rest of your ingredients and mix together well until the texture becomes a sticky consistency.
- Once you have your filling, take a wonton wrapper, and use your index finger to dab the edges of the wrapper with water.
- Place ⅓ cup of filling in the middle of the wrapper and fold in half along the diagonal to create a triangle.
- Dab one of the filling-side corners of the triangle with water.
- Bring the two corners together and seal.
- Steam for 5 minutes and enjoy.
Est. 33 Thai Craft Brewery and Kitchen
(Inside Brickell City Centre)
701 S. Miami Ave., Unit 412A
Brickell City Centre, Miami, FL 33131
est33.us
305-425-9266
