Shrimp and Pork Siu Mai/ Est. 33 Thai Craft Brewery and Kitchen, Miami

(WSVN) - A chef has the perfect recipe to get the entire family involved to help you prepare for dinner. A tasty dish they’ll have fun making. That’s what’s cooking in tonight’s Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: David Caceres

The Restaurant: Est. 33 Thai Craft Brewery and Kitchen, Miami

The Dish: Shrimp and Pork Siu Mai

Ingredients:

½ lb. Ground Pork

½ lb. Shrimp

⅔ tbsp Garlic, finely chopped

1 tsp Ginger, finely chopped

½ tbsp Lemongrass, finely chopped

1 tbsp Scallion

⅔ tbsp Sesame Oil

1 tsp Soy Sauce Yamasa

1 tbsp Red Curry Paste

2 dashes White Pepper

½ tbsp Cornstarch

½ tsp Chopped Scallion for garnish

Round Wonton Wrappers

Method of Preparation:

To create the filling add the pork, shrimp, salt, cornstarch and sesame oil together into a bowl.

Mix gently until the shrimp starts to break down into small pieces.

Add the rest of your ingredients and mix together well until the texture becomes a sticky consistency.

Once you have your filling, take a wonton wrapper, and use your index finger to dab the edges of the wrapper with water.

Place ⅓ cup of filling in the middle of the wrapper and fold in half along the diagonal to create a triangle.

Dab one of the filling-side corners of the triangle with water.

Bring the two corners together and seal.

Steam for 5 minutes and enjoy.

Est. 33 Thai Craft Brewery and Kitchen

(Inside Brickell City Centre)

701 S. Miami Ave., Unit 412A

Brickell City Centre, Miami, FL 33131

est33.us

305-425-9266

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.