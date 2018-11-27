This past weekend was a record-breaking one at the box office, so now Hollywood is pumping the brakes a bit. There’s just one new movie hitting theaters this weekend, and it’s about two of Deco’s favorite subjects: exorcisms and possessions.

Grey Damon (as Andrew Kurtz): “If an exorcism isn’t completed, evil will find a new vessel.”

Well, isn’t that just lovely? “The Possession of Hannah Grace” is about a morgue worker discovering that one of the dead bodies doesn’t seem, ya know, dead.

Shay Mitchell stars as Megan, the morgue worker who’s stuck inside the building with the body of a young girl who died after an exorcism-gone-wrong.

Shay Mitchell: “It’s really, ‘When you die, you die?’ You don’t, and your soul takes on a whole other journey of its own.”

Megan may seem like the only living character for most of the movie, but Shay says the morgue itself is practically a cast member.

Shay Mitchell: “There’s an energy to it, you know? If the walls could only talk — actually, I wouldn’t want them to talk. Not in this one.”

Not to mention, the body of Hannah Grace doesn’t exactly stay lifeless.

Hannah is played by actress Kirby Johnson.

Shay Mitchell: “You’ll see Kirby outside of makeup in her cute little jeans and top, and you’re like, ‘Oh, my gosh, you’re like sweet as apple pie. With that makeup on, you are terrifying and disgusting'”

Unfortunately for Shay, the prop corpse didn’t bother helping her answer any questions when they talked to Deco. So rude.

Shay says horror fans should prepare for something they’ve never seen before.

Shay Mitchell: “You may think you know what you’re about to watch, but you truly have no idea.”

“The Possession of Hannah Grace” creeps into theater on Friday, Nov. 30.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.