In this week’s Showtime, Gina Rodriguez is an American tourist searching for her best friend in “Miss Bala.” Along the way, she gets mixed up in the drug war between the U.S. and Mexico.

Gina Rodriguez (as Gloria): “I have a plan. I’m gonna come back for you.”

Ismael Cruz Córdova (as Lino): “Tell me lies, I’m gonna hurt you.”

Gina Rodriguez (as Gloria): “I’m not giving up on my family.”

Gina was ready for the physical demands of the role. She handled them like a true action hero.

But Gina told Deco she still wanted to keep her character realistic.

Gina Rodriguez: “She doesn’t all of a sudden start kicking everybody in the head and doing, like, roundhouses, but she uses her smarts. She knows there are certain situations she has to get out of immediately, and she does something about it.”

“Miss Bala” is now playing in theaters.

