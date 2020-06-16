Showtime at home: Classic epics, ‘Pretty in Pink’ among new Blu-ray releases

Several classics getting special releases this week include an ’80’s teen drama, an iconic machete-wielding killer and a Scottish rebel hero. Wow, sounds like your average South Florida pool party. Here’s a look at what’s new in home entertainment.

The beloved teen-angst classic “Pretty in Pink” is finally available on Blu-ray for the first time. Molly Ringwald and Andrew McCarthy star in the ’80’s flick about a teen girl from a working class family asked to prom by a wealthy heartthrob. But peer pressure threatens their growing romance.

The ’80’s horror film “Friday the 13th” celebrates its 40th anniversary with a collectible Blu-ray steelbook. The slasher, also available on digital, follows a group of young counselors at Camp Crystal Lake being stalked by a mysterious killer who — spoiler alert — turns out to be the mother of future mass murderer Jason Voorhees.

Two historical epics getting limited edition 4K Blu-ray steelbook releases include five-time Oscar winner “Braveheart,” directed by and starring Mel Gibson, and the Roman Empire saga “Gladiator,” starring Russell Crowe and Joaquin Phoenix. The Ridley Scott film also won five Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

Sony is releasing the Columbia Classics 4K Ultra HD Collection. The limited edition set features six iconic movies, including “Lawrence of Arabia,” “Gandhi,” “A League of Their Own” and “Jerry Maguire.”

For music fans, EGOT winner John Legend releases his new album, “Bigger Love,” and Grammy winner Jason Mraz brings good vibes with his new record, “Look for the Good.”

