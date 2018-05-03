If you can’t wait for all the new films coming soon to a theater near you, and you’ve already seen “Avengers: Infinity War” six times, then you can look forward to a couple new movies hitting theaters Thursday. One comedy, one drama. Here’s a look in this week’s Showtime.

Anna Faris (as Kate): “I’m here to pick up my husband.”

Eugenio Derbez (as Leonardo): “You are my wife?”

Anna Faris (as Kate): “For better or worse, baby!”

“Overboard” is a remake of the 1987 romantic comedy of the same name.

In this one, Anna Faris stars as a single mother and a cleaning lady who gets her revenge on a mean, rich client, played by Eugenio Derbez.

When he falls off his yacht and suffers amnesia, she tricks him into thinking that they’re married.

Ah, it’s the classic love story.

Anna Faris: “Of course revenge is sweetest when you have a man that has that boat and he treats you like dirt.”

Mackenzie Davis (as Tully): “I’m Tully. I’m here to take care of you.”

Charlize Theron (as Marlo): “I’m just not used to people doing things for me.”

Nanny knows best in “Tully.”

Charlize Theron stars as a mom who unexpectedly forms a bond with her new nanny, played by Mackenzie Davis.

Charlize, who is a mom in real life, told us why it’s easy to empathize with her character.

Charlize Theron: “The struggle of being a parent is always just, I think, undeniable. I think that was the part where I just really connected and related to her.”

Mackenzie Davis (as Tully): “You’re convinced that you’re this failure, but you actually made your biggest dream come true.”

