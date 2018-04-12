Truth or dare gets deadly, a canine goes on a crusade, and The Rock’s on a rampage. There’s a lot to take in at theaters this weekend. Here’s a look in this week’s Showtime.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (as Davis Okoye): “You ready to do this, buddy?”

When a gorilla, a wolf and a crocodile are exposed to a genetic experiment, they become massive and angry, and it’s up to The Rock to save the day.

“Rampage” is based on the popular arcade game from the 1980s, and The Rock knows a thing or two about video game movies. In 2005, he starred in “Doom,” which bombed terribly at the box office.

He tells us he learned a lot from that.

Dwayne Johnson: “I’m a different guy today than I was back then. My hands are in it, a lot more dirtier in the best possible way. I get involved from beginning to end.”

Brian Cook (as General Edwards): “Guess it’s better to have every man and every dog that we can get in this fight.”

Jason Ezzell (as Sgt. Casburn): “Well done, soldier!”

Logan Lerman (as Robert Conroy): “Thank you, sergeant!”

Jason Ezzell (as Sgt. Casburn): “I was talking to the dog.”

“Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero” is the animated true story of a stray Boston terrier — but Stubby isn’t just any stray. After being rescued by an American soldier, he joins the Army and ends up becoming a hero in World War I. Aww, good boy.

Lucy Hale (as Olivia): “Half the people in this photo are now dead.”

In “Truth or Dare,” Lucy Hale and Tyler Posey star as two college kids trying to survive a game of truth or dare that haunts them and their friends. The game dares them to do dangerous things based off their fears, and tell their deepest, darkest secrets.

Lucy Hale: “Everyone, no matter who you are, we have something that we’re harboring, like, we have demons and secrets.”

