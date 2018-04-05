Five — count ’em: one, two, three, four, five — new movies are hitting theaters Thursday. There’s tragedies, comedies and a quiet movie making a lot of noise. Here’s a preview of what’s hitting theaters in this week’s “Showtime.”

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are staying silent to stay alive.

In “A Quiet Place,” the real life couple stars as parents trying to protect their family from creatures that rely on sound to hunt.

The movie’s got plenty of scares, but Emily told Deco how the family dynamic is not only a focal point — but relatable, as well.

Emily Blunt: “All I want is for my children to be happy and healthy, and for them to be safe. I just understood this mother’s plight so much, I understood everything that she was experiencing.”

It’s hard times for canines in “Isle of Dogs.”

In this stop-action animated feature, pooches are quarantined on an island off Japan when a canine flu breaks out.

One young boy won’t rest until he finds his favorite pet.

William Hurt (as Ernie Found): “Win or lose, Caroline would be so proud.”

A high school volleyball team has to overcome the death of their star player to return to glory in “The Miracle Season.”

“Chappaquiddick” focuses on the investigation of Sen. Ted Kennedy’s deadly single-car crash in 1969.

The politician drove off a bridge and was able to escape.

But his passenger — a 28-year-old woman — wasn’t as fortunate, and scandal ensued.

Leslie Mann (as Lisa): “You look beautiful.”

John Cena (as Mitchell): “I used to hold that girl in the palm of my hand.”

Three best friends make a pact to lose their virginity on prom night.

But their parents find out, and chaos ensues when they try to block their little girls from the post-prom plans.

John Cena is one of the dads in the flick. Turns out, he learned from first-hand experience — you can’t keep secrets from your parents.

John Cena: “My poor old man — I wrecked his car and tried to pawn it off that I was hit in a parking lot, not driving the car.”

Ike Barinholtz: “Oh, you’re a liar.”

John Cena: “It was clearly a very tough story to put together, and he saw right through it, and I just wouldn’t abandon ship, and he tortured me for it.”

Miles Robbins (as Connor): “Wherever the night takes us.”

Geraldine Viswanathan (as Kayla): “The night’s gonna take us there.”

Miles Robbins (as Connor): “Wherever the wind sails our ships.”

Geraldine Viswanathan (as Kayla): “Your ship is going into my harbor.”

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.