“Ready Player One” isn’t the only new movie opening this weekend. Let’s not forget about Tyler Perry’s new flick, starring a Deco favorite — Taraji P. Henson. Here’s a preview of what’s hitting theaters in this week’s “Showtime.”

Tye Sheridan (as Wade Watts): “This is the OASIS. It’s the place where the limits of reality are your own imagination.”

“Ready Player One” is set in the year 2045, where people escape their bleak existence into a virtual reality world called the OASIS. When the creator of the OASIS dies, he leaves his inheritance to the person who can find an Easter egg in the game. That starts a frantic search to find it and save the future of the OASIS.

When Deco sat down with Steven Spielberg, he told us even though the film is set 27 years in the future, it has a strong message for our current era.

Steven Spielberg: “Well, the OASIS is very similar to social media today. Anytime you find you’ve lost your orientation, you’ve lost where you are, you have suddenly taken yourself out of the real world, and you’ve put yourself into a kind of contemporary OASIS.”

Taraji P. Henson (as Melinda): “You know me. You know I can be the devil.”

Taraji P. Henson is a woman scorned in “Tyler Perry’s Acrimony.” Sick and tired of putting up with her lying, cheating husband, she goes off the rails to get revenge.

When we caught up with Taraji and Tyler in Miami, Tyler was quick to point out that there are three sides to everything in this movie: his side, her side and the truth.

Tyler Perry: “I wrote it in a sense where the audience is the therapist, so you’re watching this whole thing play out, and you get to judge it and figure out how you feel about it, and the only person who could have played this role was Taraji.”

Taraji P. Henson (as Melinda): “He owes me.”

Therapist: “What do you think he owes you?”

Taraji P. Henson (as Melinda): “Every damn breath in his body.”

