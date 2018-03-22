“Deadpool 2” hits theaters in May, but four new, very different movies are opening this weekend. We’ve got alien sea monsters, gnomes, young lovers and stalkers — not necessarily in that order. It’s all going down in tonight’s Showtime.

In “Pacific Rim Uprising,” the world is under attack again because the alien sea monsters from the first movie have found a way to come back. Now, it’s up to a new cast, including Scott Eastwood and John Boyega, to get into their giant robots and literally fight to save the planet.

John Boyega: “It’s another realm of the sci-fi genre I get to explore, really cool characters, a great team.”

Claire Foy (as Sawyer Valentini): “I am being held here against my will.”

Polly McKie (Nurse Boles): “Do you know how many calls the cops get like that every week?”

Claire Foy (as Sawyer Valentini): “Those are from crazy people.”

Claire Foy’s world is unraveling in “Unsane,” a thriller shot entirely on an iPhone.

She stars as a woman who is accidentally committed to a psych ward, then not allowed to leave.

Convinced that one of the employees is a stalker from her past, her stay turns into a life or death situation.

Johnny Depp (as Sherlock Gnomes): “I’m Sherlock Gnomes, sworn protector of garden gnomes.”

Johnny Depp voices the title character in “Sherlock Gnomes.”

In this sequel to the 2011 flick “Gnomeo & Juliet,” someone is kidnapping garden gnomes around London, leading the great detective on an adventure to find the culprit.

Rob Riggle (as Jack): “I am not comfortable with him not knowing.”

Bella Thorne (as Katie): “I’m going to. I just need a little longer… being someone more than just a disease.”

In “Midnight Sun,” Bella Thorne stars as Katie Price — a teenager forced to stay indoors all day because of extreme sensitivity to the sunlight.

Katie can only go outside at night — but that’s a secret she chooses to keep once she falls in love with Charlie, who is played by Patrick Schwarzenegger.

Patrick Schwarzenegger: “Through the relationship, it allows her to feel like that normal girl. Yes, she does have the disease, but we don’t want that to define her character and who she is and who she wants to become.”

Bella Thorne (as Katie): “I’ve been waiting my whole life to feel this.”

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.