Three movies are coming out Thursday. One is a coming out story, two others deal with daddy issues. Here’s a look in tonight’s “Showtime.”

Alicia Vikander (as Lara Croft): “I think I know where my dad went.”

Daniel Wu (as Lu Ren): “That’s right in the middle of the Devil’s Sea.”

Lara Croft is back — and the fierce fighter is raiding tombs like never before!

Alicia Vikander takes over the kick-ass role, who goes looking for her father and ends up saving the world.

She told Deco getting into prime physical condition meant just powering through painful workouts.

Alicia Vikander: “Then when you’re done, you can have a proper rest — because it’s kind of tough when you’re in it to do little breaks because you know you’re gonna have to go out there again and continue, so I’d rather just finish.”

“I Can Only Imagine” tells the story of how the biggest Christian music song of all time came to be.

From Bart’s abusive home to setbacks as a musician, we see how his struggles and his faith led him to glory.

Dennis Quaid stars as the abusive dad, and told Deco there’s a message for everyone.

Dennis Quaid: “In the end, it is a feel good story, but you’ve gotta go through some things to get there.”

Inspired by the true events of the 1976 hijacking of an Air France flight, “7 Days in Entebbe” tells the story of Israeli soldiers’ mission to rescue more than 240 hostages from an airport in Entebbe, Uganda — the most daring rescue mission ever attempted.

Navigating high school is tough for anyone…

But it’s really hard for Simon.

In “Love, Simon,” he’s looking for love — on his terms and on his timeline.

Nick Robinson (as Simon): “I’m supposed to be the one that decides when and where and who knows. It’s supposed to be my thing!”

