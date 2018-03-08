A drug cartel comedy, a romantic bucket list and Oprah! A bunch of new movies are coming to theaters this weekend. Here’s a look in tonight’s “Showtime.”

Storm Reid (as Meg Murray): “My father’s alive.”

In “A Wrinkle in Time,” Meg Murray, her brother and a friend set off on a science fiction adventure.

Meg is out to save her father, who is being held captive in space by forces of darkness.

For Storm Reid, who plays Meg, this is the chance of a lifetime because it’s a starring role — and she’s working with Oscar winners Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon.

Storm Reid: “As an actress, to be able to share a screen with them and see how much love and passion they have for this industry and what they do, so I think all around it was just pretty amazing, and I’m so grateful.”

Christina Hendricks (as Cindy): “Leave us alone.”

Be ready to be terrified.

“The Strangers: Prey at Night” tells the story of a dysfunctional family hunted by three masked murderers.

Fort Lauderdale native Bailee Madison stars in the horror film as a troubled teen.

She told Deco she signed on to the project because it was the right role at the right time.

Bailee Madison: “It made sense for where I was, it made sense for what I wanted for myself. I wanted to cry and scream and remind myself that I love doing that to push myself physically.”

Helen Mirren (as Ella Spencer): “I’m finally taking John to see Hemingway’s house in Key West.”

In “The Leisure Seeker,” Helen Mirren and Donald Sutherland are on one more adventure as husband and wife in their RV.

They take their last hoorah together before they both succumb to illness.

Dame Helen says they shot in 2 RVs and couldn’t stop raving about the experience.

Helen Mirren: “When we got into those RVs,you really felt the reality of the situation and the history. It was great.”

When a hurricane is on the way, usually your biggest concern is securing your shutters, filling up your car and stocking up on water — but not in “Hurricane Heist.” Here, thieves try to rob the U.S. Treasury in the middle of a Category 5 hurricane.

Joel Edgerton (as Richard Rusk): “What’s going on?”

David Oyelowo (as Harold Soyinka): “I’ve been kidnapped. I’m somewhere in Mexico with a gun to my head.”

In “Gringo,” a mild mannered businessman, played by David Oyelowo, gets kidnapped after his crooked boss hands him over to a Mexican cartel he owes money to. It’s a dark comedy, and star Joel Edgerton tells us the movie makes you wonder who’s good and who’s bad.

Joel Edgerton: “You may argue in this that the American pharmaceutical corporation is perhaps more dangerous and corrupt than the cartel.”

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.