One man fights to free himself from tyranny and become the warrior of his dreams. One woman builds a mansion to keep vengeful spirits at bay. Two very different stories — two very interesting movies. They’re both in the spotlight in this week’s Showtime.

“Bilal: A New Breed of Hero” is based on the legend of an Arabian slave who becomes a free man.

He uses his new life as a respected warrior to search for his missing sister.

Helen Mirren (as Sarah Winchester): “It’s quite a special house, is it not?”

Jason Clark (as Eric Price): “Now that, ma’am, is a fact beyond dispute.”

“Winchester” isn’t your typical haunted house movie.

It’s the true-life story of the heiress to the Winchester rifle company.

She’s convinced she’s being haunted by the ghosts of everyone killed by her rifles, so she builds a mansion to keep the ghosts locked away.

Star Helen Mirren told Deco what she thinks drove her character to such an extreme.

Helen Mirren: “I think her profound sense of guilt — whether this is true or not, I don’t know — but I felt, and the film says, you know, the sense of guilt of her huge fortune basically sitting on the backs of people losing their lives.”

Helen Mirren (as Sarah Winchester): “Your anger will never defeat us.”

“Bilal: A New Breed of Hero” and “Winchester” are currently playing in theaters.

