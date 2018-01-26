Deco Drive always has your back, so if you don’t want to spend the weekend cleaning out the garage, you’d better pick a movie to see in tonight’s Showtime.

Dylan O’Brien (as Thomas): “When the hell does it stop?”

Kaya Scodelario (as Teresa): “It stops when we find a cure.”

Dylan O’Brien (as Thomas): “There is no cure.”

He doesn’t have to get so mad about it! “Maze Runner: The Death Cure” is the final movie in the trilogy — with even more action and suspense than ever before.

Don’t worry, there’s plenty of maze running.

Dylan O’Brien, who stars in the movie, says he’s not quite ready to say goodbye.

Dylan O’Brien: “It’s not hitting me yet, you know? And I don’t know when it will. It’s not going to for a little bit, I don’t think. But I’m going to miss it. I know I’m going to miss it a lot. I’m going to have major ‘Maze Runner’ withdrawals.”

Stephen Lang (as Col. Abraham Biggs): “Captain, you do know Chief Yellow Hawk? The Army wants to be certain that the chief gets home to Montana safely without incident.”

In “Hostiles,” Christian Bale plays Army Capt. Joseph J. Blocker. The longtime officer is escorting an Indian war chief and his family back home to Montana from New Mexico.

On their journey, they find a woman whose family has been killed, and they all have to band together to survive the hostile tribes along the way.

Christian Bale: “Blocker is chosen, or rather ordered, through threat of court martial and loss of pension, to transport Yellow Hawk to sacred burial grounds, and that’s where the story really originates, is how do these two mortal enemies manage to be in each other’s company?”

