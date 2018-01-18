Three movies are hitting theaters this weekend. There’s action, romance, thrills and heartbreak. Here’s a preview in tonight’s Showtime.

Gerard Butler (as Nick Flanagan): “We nail these guys, we solve all these cases. This is the crew.”

Gerard Butler is a man with a plan in “Den of Thieves,” as he heads up an elite unit whose job is to bring down a crew of extremely talented bank robbers.

The movie stars Pablo Schreiber and 50 Cent.

It’s good vs. bad, but Gerard tells Deco that line gets blurred big time.

Gerard Butler: “To take guys like this down, you’ve often got to be worse than they are. You gotta outsmart them, out maneuver them, out violence them, out shot them.”

Vicky Krieps (as Alma): “All your rules and your clothes and all this money, and everything is a game.”

Daniel Day-Lewis (as Reynolds Woodcock): “This was an ambush.”

Vicky Krieps (as Alma): “Stop.”

Daniel Day-Lewis (as Reynolds Woodcock): “Were you sent here to ruin my evening and possibly my entire life?”

Fashion and passion intertwine in “Phantom Thread.”

Daniel Day-Lewis is a famous designer in 1950s London.

When he meets a woman who becomes his inspiration and his lover, his carefully ordered world begins to unravel.

William Fichtner (as Colonel Mulholland): “Nineteen men attacked our country. The 12 of you will be the first ones to fight back.”

Chris Hemsworth (as Captain Mitch Nelson): “It’s us. We’re going in.”

Chris Hemsworth is fighting for America in “12 Strong,” and he’s doing it on horseback.

The movie is based on the real U.S. Special Forces team that rode through Afghanistan after 9/11 to take down the Taliban.

Chris says this is a war movie unlike any other.

Chris Hemsworth: “To have modern warfare and weaponry and armor on horseback, I think is visually pretty stunning and unique.”

Chris Hemsworth (as Captain Mitch Nelson): “Chances are, we aren’t all going to make it out of this one, but if we quit now, what happened back at home is going to happen again and again.”

Both “Den of Thieves” and “12 Strong” will hit the big screen Friday, and you can catch “Phantom Thread” in theaters now.

