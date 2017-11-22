A very grateful dead, a Denzel Washington legal drama and the birth of Ebenezer Scrooge are all in this week’s Showtime.

Anthony Gonzalez (as Miguel): “I know I’m not supposed to love music.”

Renee Victor (as Abuelita): “No music! No music!”

A family in Mexico won’t allow music because of a feud that goes back generations.

So 12-year-old Miguel uses the Day of the Dead celebration to reach out to his ancestors to settle the fight and hopefully bring music back to his family.

Benjamin Bratt is just one of the stars who voices a character that passed away and is now in the Land of the Dead.

Benjamin Bratt: “The story centers on this young boy who has a dream and goes off to pursue his dream. Somehow, through some special set of circumstances, he ends up in the Land of the Dead.”

Amari Cheatom (as Carter Johnson): “You knew where I was.”

Denzel Washington (as Roman J. Israel, Esq.): “Guard…”

Amari Cheatom (as Carter Johnson): “I got you … anytime I want.”

Denzel Washington (as Carter Johnson): “Guard!”

Denzel Washington stars as the title character in “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

He’s an idealistic lawyer who falls on hard times and ends up selling his soul for some quick cash.

Denzel tells Deco to get ready to take a trip in the wayback machine for this one.

Roman’s activism and style embodies the ’70s.

Denzel Washington: “He’s everything about the ’70s, from the music, to the clothes, to the hair — and he’s stuck.”

Dan Stevens (as Charles Dickens): “It’s about a miser, and on Christmas Eve he meets some kind of supernatural guides.”

“The Man Who Invented Christmas” tells the story of how Charles Dickens created “A Christmas Carol.” Dan Stevens plays Dickens, who at the time was a struggling author and wrote the classic novel in just six weeks. Just like the original, this movie has a great message that’ll warm your heart for the holidays.

Dan Stevens: “Looking beyond your immediate bubble and having an appreciation of the world around you, and especially if you are in a position of privilege and wealth as many of us are in the west.”

Dan Stevens (as Charles Dickens): “Merry, Merry Christmas to one and all.”

All three films are playing in theaters, now.

