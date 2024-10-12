Trust me, at times we can all be indecisive, and I’m not talking about when it’s time to decide what to eat for dinner. I’m talking about movies.

But there’s no need to worry, because we’re giving you a sneek peek at the hottest flicks hitting theaters this weekend. It’s Showtime!

Saturday Night

Cooper Hoffman (as Dick Ebersol): “We’re 90 minutes of live television, by a group of 20-year-olds, who’ve never made anything.”

Nicholas Braun (as Andy Kaufman): “OK.”

The moment television changed forever. We’re finding out what happened behind the scenes in the 90 minutes leading up to the very first broadcast of “Saturday Night Live.”

Ella Hunt and Gabriel LaBelle capture the tense moments of Oct. 11, 1975, in the gripping drama “Saturday Night.”

Caddo Lake

Eliza Scanlen (as Ellie): “How long has she been gone?”

Dave Maldonado (as Sheriff Mark Taylor): “We’re gonna search the whole lake.”

Characters in “Caddo Lake”: “Annie! Annie!”

Lake of secrets. When an 8-year-old girl vanishes, haunting echoes of the past resurface.

Dylan O’Brien and Eliza Scanlen star in the horror mystery “Caddo Lake.”

Average Joe

Eric Close (as Coach): “I’ve been fighting my whole life.”

Ann Mahoney (as Joey’s Mom): “Joseph Anthony Kennedy.”

Eric Close (as Coach): “I was a hellion of a kid that nobody wanted.”

Courage counts. A Marine trades a battlefield for a football field.

“Average Joe” is about a coach who stands up for what’s right … and fights not just for victory, but for freedom.

Lonely Planet

Liam Hemsworth (as Owen Brophy): “How come you can’t finish your book at home?”

Laura Dern (as Katherine Loewe): “Long story.”

Liam Hemsworth (as Owen Brophy): “I’ve got time.”

Adventure awaits. A love affair blurs the lines between reality and desire during a retreat in Morocco.

Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth bring an intoxicating relationship to life in the film “Lonely Planet.”

Terrifier 3

Elliott Fullam (as Jonathan): “How can you be sure it was really him?”

Lauren LaVera (as Sienna: “I could feel it.”

Jennifer C. Johnson (as Angry Parent): “Who is this Santa? He’s scaring my kid.”

Andrew Hollinger (as Elf): “Yeah.”

Silent night, or deadly night?

Art the Clown will be unleashing chaos and terror this Christmas Eve in the movie “Terrifier 3.” Festive cheer turns into a murderous nightmare.

Piece by Piece

Pharrell Williams (as Himself, voice): “You know what’d be cool? If we told my story with Lego pieces.”

Morgan Neville (as Himself): “Seriously?”

Pharrell Williams (as Himself, voice): “Yes.”

Morgan Neville (as Himself): “Lego?”

Pharrell Williams (as Himself, voice): “Just be open.”

Building dreams. Pharrell Williams takes us through his animated lego film “Piece by Piece,” where every block tells a story about his life!

Person interviewed in “Piece by Piece”: “Holy moly guacamole! A legendary story, yeah?”

